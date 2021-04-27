Hyatt Hotels (H) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of H stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

