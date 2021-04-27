IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAA by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 182,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,431 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in IAA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,223,000.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

