IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

