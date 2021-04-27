IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,196 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.