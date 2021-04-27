IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,240 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $126.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

