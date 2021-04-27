IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,653 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

