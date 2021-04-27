iCAD (ICAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect iCAD to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, analysts expect iCAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $466.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.
