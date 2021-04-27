Iconic Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,790.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $12,790.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001423 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00278014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.16 or 0.01044331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.28 or 0.00728060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,882.24 or 0.99824188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

