IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Receives Buy Rating from Williams Capital

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Williams Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

IDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66. IDACORP has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $103.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $855,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in IDACORP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

