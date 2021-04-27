Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. Identiv posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.56.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

