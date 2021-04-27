IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,940 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $3,719,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $558.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.95 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

