IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.