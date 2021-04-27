Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Up to $20.94

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $21.79. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

