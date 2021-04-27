Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 90,000 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

