Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $2.73 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Humana by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 144,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,517,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Humana by 37.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 1,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 129.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $446.14 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.46 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

