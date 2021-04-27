Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 69.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.