IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.