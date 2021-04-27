IMI’s (IMIAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

