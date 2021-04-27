Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,840. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

