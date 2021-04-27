Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ILPT. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.