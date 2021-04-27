Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases New Stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.07% of Trilogy Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trilogy Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

