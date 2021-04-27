Insider Buying: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Acquires 673 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,471.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,869. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,466.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,397.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 219.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

