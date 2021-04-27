Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Buys 1,025,000 Shares of Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,425,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 278,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,944. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

