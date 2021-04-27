Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 4,591 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $548,211.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,507,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,109,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,926 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $457,536.04.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total transaction of $992,091.10.

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $120.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 183.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CorVel by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

