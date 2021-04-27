Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells 2,764,516 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $18,960.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.