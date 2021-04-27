Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 110,956 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TEN opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.