Insight Protocol Trading 47.5% Lower Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $779,217.40 and $241,662.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.52 or 0.00788777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00097072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.27 or 0.08090266 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

