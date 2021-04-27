Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $237.98. 4,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.46 and its 200-day moving average is $194.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

