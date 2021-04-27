INT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INT has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $9.91 million and $2.04 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00079393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00799761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.