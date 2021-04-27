Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $58.08. 528,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

