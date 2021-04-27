Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $75.35. 66,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,409. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

