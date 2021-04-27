Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$10.22 and a 52-week high of C$18.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.74. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

