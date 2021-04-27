International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,100 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

VIH opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

In related news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc purchased 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $50,006.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,139,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.