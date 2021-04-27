International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $55,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

