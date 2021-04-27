International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in The Wendy’s by 2,832.3% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 849,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

