Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,448,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $211.12 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

