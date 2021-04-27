Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up 1.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000.

Shares of RYF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 50,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,796. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

