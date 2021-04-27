Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock remained flat at $$5.71 during trading hours on Monday. 20,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,825. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

