Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

