Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,993 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,771% compared to the average daily volume of 160 put options.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

AGCO opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $157.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

