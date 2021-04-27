Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the typical volume of 257 call options.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 151.14, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.59.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

