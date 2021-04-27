IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Citigroup

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $233.42 on Friday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

