IRISnet Reaches Market Cap of $152.90 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $152.90 million and $14.06 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00278703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.75 or 0.01036564 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.02 or 0.00739463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,584.71 or 0.99656832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,873,727 coins and its circulating supply is 985,660,413 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

