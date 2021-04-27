iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 135.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.09. 1,558,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

