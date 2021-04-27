iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 5.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

