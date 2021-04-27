iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.