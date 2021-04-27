iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $262.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $262.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.02 and a 200-day moving average of $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

