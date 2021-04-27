iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

