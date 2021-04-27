iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stake Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

