iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Lowered by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.